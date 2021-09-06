Joseph John Burns, 79, of Wilkes-Barre, adored husband, father and “Poppy,” was surrounded by his family as he passed into eternal life on Sept. 3, 2021. Joseph was born in the North End section of Wilkes-Barre on Thompson Street to the late Thomas and Dorothy Ann (Dugan) Burns. Joseph attended St. John parochial school and graduated from St. Mary’s High School. As a young man, Joseph had many vocational interests and choices, but nothing captured his attention as much as the love of his life, JoAnn Abend Burns, whom he married and remained a devoted spouse for 57 years.