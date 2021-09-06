CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Bucketheads Podcast: Recruiting updates and the Emoni Bates mystery

By Land-Grant Holy Land
chatsports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLand-Grant Holy Land’s newest podcast, ‘Bucketheads’ takes you on a journey across the college basketball landscape every episode. The only basketball-focused podcast in the LGHL family of podcasts, co-hosts Connor Lemons and Justin Golba give the latest scoop on the Ohio State Buckeyes as well as all the other happenings in the college hoops world. During the offseason the Bucketheads will release an episode once every two weeks, with the structure shifting to weekly as we get closer to college basketball season.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emoni Bates
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#Bucketheads Podcast#The Ohio State Buckeyes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Basketball
Sports
Ohio State Buckeyes
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Ohio StateThe Spun

Ohio State Fans React To Surprising Oregon Game News

Ohio State is set to host Oregon on Saturday in what should be one of the top games on college football’s Week 2 slate. The Buckeyes are coming off a road win at Minnesota, while the Ducks are coming off a shaky victory against Fresno State. Ohio State and Oregon are set to kick off at noon E.T. from Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday afternoon.
Alabama StateThe Spun

Nick Saban Announces Likely Season-Ending Injury For Alabama

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had unfortunate news to share surrounding linebacker Christopher Allen on Monday. Allen left Alabama’s season opener versus Miami last Saturday with an injury. The Crimson Tide linebacker went down with an injury after strip-sacking Miami’s D’Eriq King in the second quarter. He was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room.
NFLThe Spun

Urban Meyer’s Comment Before Ohio State-Oregon Game Is Going Viral

This Saturday, Ohio State will play Oregon for the first time since the 2015 College Football Playoff National Championship. Even Urban Meyer can’t help but reminisce ahead of the rematch that’s over five years in the making. Meyer, now head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, led the Buckeyes to a...
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Kyle Kuzma Gives His Honest Take On LeBron James

Kyle Kuzma's time with the Los Angeles Lakers can only be described as turbulent. The young star had a solid first few seasons with the team although once LeBron and Anthony Davis came over, Kuzma struggled to find his rhythm. In this year's playoffs, Kuzma had a rough series against the Phoenix Suns, and it had fans demanding for a trade. In the end, that is what happened as the Lakers sent Kuzma to the Washington Wizards in a package deal that brought Russell Westbrook to L.A.
Oregon StateThe Spun

Ryan Day Got Some Special Help For The Oregon Game

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day reached out to an Oregon legend on Sunday ahead of the Buckeyes’ marquee clash with the Ducks this Saturday. Day told reporters on Tuesday afternoon that he spoke with former Oregon head coach Chip Kelly on Sunday. Day considers Kelly a mentor. Kelly even tried to bring Day to Eugene when he was coaching the Ducks back in the day. Day said no because he didn’t want to move his family to the West Coast.
Ohio StatePosted by
On3.com

Kirk Herbstreit reveals X-factor in Oregon vs. Ohio State

In one of the biggest games of Week 2 in college football, Oregon travels to Columbus to take on Ohio State. Both teams showed offensive firepower in their first games, but they also showed vulnerabilities on defense. ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit joined his colleague Scott Van Pelt on Monday night to...
Memphis, TN247Sports

Jalen Rose reacts to Emoni Bates' commitment to Memphis

The Memphis Tigers landed their second five-star recruit of the 2021 college basketball offseason when Emoni Bates announced his commitment to coach Penny Hardaway’s program on Wednesday. Bates is the No. 4 ranked overall player and the No. 1 ranked small forward in the recruiting class of 2021. Bates joins...
Minnesota StateThe Spun

Big Ten Admitted Incorrect Call In Minnesota vs. Ohio State

Minnesota fans were right. The Big Ten admitted on Tuesday it made a major officiating error in the Gophers’ season opener versus Ohio State. In the fourth quarter of last Thursday’s game, Buckeyes safety Lathan Ransom lowered the boom on Minnesota wideout Mike Brown-Stephens. The hit caused a fumble which the Ohio State defense recovered and would have returned for a touchdown had the refs not called the play dead.
Ohio StatePosted by
The Spun

Oregon Getting 2 Big Players Back For Ohio State Game

Oregon will have two defensive starters back on the field when the Ducks clash with the Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus this Saturday. Mario Cristobal announced on Monday that he’s lifted the suspensions for safety Jamal Hill and cornerback DJ James. Both will be available this Saturday against the Buckeyes.
NBAheatnation.com

Dwyane Wade’s 2-word message to Cedric Ceballos battling COVID-19 in ICU

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade sent some positive energy on Wednesday to former NBA All-Star Cedric Ceballos, who is currently in the hospital battling COVID-19. It certainly looks the virus is taking a toll on Ceballos. Wade surely isn’t the only one who is hoping Ceballos will make a full recovery.
NBAUSA Today

Memphis adds 5-star guard Emoni Bates to loaded roster

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Emoni Bates has committed to Memphis, adding another five-star recruit to coach Penny Hardaway's roster. Bates announced his decision Wednesday on Instagram after also considering Michigan State, Oregon and the NBA's G League. The Michigan native committed to Tom Izzo and the Spartans last year before changing his mind in April.
NBAParis Post-Intelligencer

Memphis adds top recruit Bates

MEMPHIS (AP) — Emoni Bates has committed to Memphis, adding another five-star recruit to coach Penny Hardaway’s roster. Bates announced his decision Wednesday on Instagram after also considering Michigan State, Oregon and the NBA’s G League. The Michigan native committed to Tom Izzo and the Spartans last year before changing his mind in April. The 6-foot-8 guard has been called a generational talent and is projected as the No. 1 overall pick when he becomes eligible for the NBA draft after he turns 19 in 2023. Bates, who recently reclassified to the class of 2021, joins fellow five-star recruit and former AAU teammate Jalen Duren on a Memphis roster that has added a load of talent for the upcoming season. Hardaway has proven to be an adept recruiter since taking over at his alma mater in 2018, landing some of the nation’s top recruiting classes. The former NBA All-Star signed James Wiseman, the top overall prospect, and fellow fivestar player Precious Achiuwa in his first class and has led the Tigers to three straight winning seasons. Bates has a chance to be the best of the bunch. He’s already appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated and was the first sophomore to be named National Gatorade Player of the Year after averaging 33.1 points, 9.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.3 steals per game.
NBAMaxPreps

High school basketball: Three-time MaxPreps All-American Emoni Bates heading to Memphis

Bates said on Aug. 4 he would forgo his senior year of high school, before committing to the Tigers over the NBA G League, Michigan State and Oregon. The 6-foot-9, 200-pound wing concluded an impressive prep career with three MaxPreps All-America selections — bursting onto the scene during his freshman year. He led Lincoln (Ypsilanti, Mich.) to the program's first state championship after averaging 28.5 points and 10.2 rebounds per contest to capture MaxPreps Freshman of the Year and Michigan Division 1 Associated Press Player of the Year.
Columbus, OHThe Spun

NCAA Has Denied Ohio State Football Transfer’s Waiver

The Ohio State football program has just received some tough transfer-related news. On Thursday, head coach Ryan Day told reporters that the NCAA has denied a transfer waiver for former USC linebacker Palaie Gaoteote, per Ohio State insider Joey Kaufman of the The Columbus Dispatch. If this waiver had been...

Comments / 0

Community Policy