San Marcos, CA

San Marcos Armed Robbery

sdsheriff.gov
 4 days ago

On September 5, 2021, at about 9:38 AM, the Sheriff's Communications Center received a call of a robbery that occurred near the Walmart shopping center at 732 Center Drive, in the city of San Marcos. The victim called to report he was in a fight with three subjects who had stolen his wallet and cell phone. The Sheriff's helicopter, ASTREA, was in the area and spotted the three suspects running away and enter a tan colored Chevrolet Tahoe. ASTREA was able to direct arriving deputies to the location of the Tahoe. The Tahoe started heading toward Nordahl Road when deputies initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle. As the Tahoe turned left onto Nordahl Road, one of the three suspects jumped out of the vehicle and attempted to run away but was quickly detained by deputies.

www.sdsheriff.gov

San Marcos, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
San Marcos, CA
#San Marcos Armed Robbery#Sheriff#Astrea#Chevrolet
