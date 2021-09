CHARLOTTE – D.J. Uiagalelei was the first to admit he played poorly on Saturday night. Clemson struggled offensively in a 10-3 loss to Georgia in the Duke’s Mayo Classic. The Bulldogs held the Tigers to 180 yards of total offense and four yards rushing in the contest. They overwhelmed the Tigers at the point of attack with seven sacks of Uiagalelei, tied for the most allowed by a Clemson team.