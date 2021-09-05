Historic Offensive Outburst Sends Spartans To Victory

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Party like its 1998! Behind goals from Evan House, Taylor Phillips and Kiana Miyazato, San Jose State women's soccer not only picked up their first win of the season, but did so over an opponent that they had not defeated since September 13, 1998. The Spartans took down UC Santa Barbara in a 3-1 final to improve to 1-2-0 on the young season. The win also featured one of the best offensive performances for the Spartans of the last five seasons with SJSU scoring three goals for the first time since October 27, 2017 (3-1 vs. Air Force).