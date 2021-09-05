CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Historic Offensive Outburst Sends Spartans To Victory

San Jose State University Spartans
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRyota Nakashima scored his first career goal to give SJSU an early lead, sliding into a perfect pass from Wood and chipping the ball over the Aggie keeper in the match's fourth minute.

