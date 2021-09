They only have 13 guys with guaranteed money (and some of them, with very little guaranteed money) on the books and 16 guys under contract. A team has to carry 13-15 guys (many carry 14) in the season. Plus, a quarter of their roster are rookies, so they need to find a rotation that can actually play and compete (or at least, pretend to). They're at the start of a massive rebuild, so like you said, swing for the fences with as many young guys as they can. You figure he's just stockpiling talent and seeing what comes of it, either as their own players or as trade bait.