In the last 10 years, Tony, Jay Wright, Coach K, Cal, and Scott Drew have each missed at least once. Few hasn't, but he plays in a very forgiving league. Izzo hasn't, but he probably should've missed last year, and lost the play-in. Sometimes the pieces just aren't there. (To be clear, I'd be surprised if we don't make the tourney, but I don't think HOF coach is a guaranteed ticket).