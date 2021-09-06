Paxton Announces Multistate Coalition Supporting Texas’ Fight Against Illegal Immigration
Texas Attorney General issued the following announcement on Aug. 31. Attorney General Ken Paxton announced that 16 states have joined a coalition in support of Texas and Louisiana’s lawsuit against the Biden Administration’s refusal to deport certain dangerous criminal aliens. The Biden Administration stopped detaining illegal aliens convicted of crimes relating to drugs or moral turpitude—despite federal law that requires it to do so—forcing Texas to sue.setexasrecord.com
Comments / 0