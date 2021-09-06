CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Paxton Announces Multistate Coalition Supporting Texas' Fight Against Illegal Immigration

By Press release submission
setexasrecord.com
 3 days ago

Texas Attorney General issued the following announcement on Aug. 31. Attorney General Ken Paxton announced that 16 states have joined a coalition in support of Texas and Louisiana's lawsuit against the Biden Administration's refusal to deport certain dangerous criminal aliens. The Biden Administration stopped detaining illegal aliens convicted of crimes relating to drugs or moral turpitude—despite federal law that requires it to do so—forcing Texas to sue.

Texas State
CW33

Texas school district reacts to Ken Paxton lawsuit threat

WACO, Texas – The Waco Independent School District, as well as other four other school districts, face potential lawsuits from the state if they continue to keep their mask mandates in place. This comes after Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton went to Facebook to threaten to sue schools with mask...
Texas State

Fighting Texas abortion law could be tough for federal gov't

WASHINGTON (AP) — Foes of the new Texas law that bans most abortions have been looking to the Democratic-run federal government to swoop in and knock down the most restrictive abortion law in effect in the country. But it's nowhere near that simple. President Joe Biden , who denounces the...
Texas State Houston Chronicle

U.S. Justice Department sues Texas over new abortion law

The Justice Department sued Texas on Thursday over its new abortion restrictions law, Attorney General Merrick Garland told reporters, a week after the U.S. Supreme Court refused to block the law. Garland announced the lawsuit after abortion rights advocates, providers and Democratic lawmakers called for the Biden administration to act....
Texas State
The Counter

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is enlisting ranchers and farmers in his "fearmongering" campaign against migrants

The state's agriculture community is caught in a push and pull between its need for workers and its desire to criminalize undocumented immigrants. For weeks, Claudia Muñoz fielded panicked phone calls from attorneys and advocates about Operation Lone Star, Texas Governor Greg Abbott's chaotic new border security initiative that allows law enforcement officers to arrest and jail migrants on state criminal charges, like trespassing.
Texas State
Matt Lillywhite

Illegal Immigrants Cost Texas Tax­pay­ers $850 Mil­lion Per Year

If the Democrats took control of the state government and implemented open borders, would you be happy? Although that might seem like a farfetched reality for some, it's a genuine possibility. After all, more Democrats are moving to Texas than ever before due to the great weather, low taxes, and great cost of living compared to California. And, of course, they're going to keep voting blue.
San Antonio, TX

Texas Supreme Court Sides with Paxton Regarding Ban on Mask Mandates

Texas Attorney General issued the following announcement on Aug. 26. Attorney General Ken Paxton commends the Texas Supreme Court's decision to grant the emergency motion for temporary relief in the case of Abbott v. San Antonio, keeping the decision to enforce mask mandates with the governor, not local government entities. The court said that the status quo has been gubernatorial oversight in decisions regarding the public during the pandemic, and this decision keeps with the status quo.
Texas State
Ash Jurberg

Will Democrat immigrants turn Texas blue?

The changing demographics of Texas and influx of new Democrat residents could see a significant shift in the next election. 2022 is an important year in Texas politics. Both Texas Gov Greg Abbott and Texas State Attorney General Ken Paxton are seeking re-election. While both have featured prominently in controversial news of late, it was always expected as Republicans they would comfortably win.
Texas State
Matt Lillywhite

Illegal Immigration In Texas Reaches Highest Level In 20 Years

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has praised The National Guard after 213,000 illegal immigrants were arrested trying to cross the southern border. In a recent statement, the Governor praised the Texas National Guard for arresting illegal immigrants trying to cross the southern border with Mexico. "The Texas National Guard apprehended more illegal immigrants last night in Roma, Texas. As Biden fails to end this crisis, the Texas Guard is working around the clock to keep our communities safe and secure the border."
Travis County, TX Huntsville Item

Judge tosses Abbott's mandates against mask mandates

No, Governor, you can't do that. Or at least, school officials can ignore your attempt to tell them that they can't require students to wear anti-viral masks in schools. District Judge Catherine A. Mauzy, of Travis County's 419th state district court, ruled Friday that Gov. Greg Abbott had exceeded his constitutional authority with his July 29 executive order banning school officialsxbrequiring all students wear masks.

