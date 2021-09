Here we go, folks: There’s one more New World test event before the launch on September 28th, assuming we don’t see another last-minute delay, and that event begins today in the form of the open beta starting today at 10 a.m. EDT. Invites began rolling out last night, though Amazon has said it’s using Steam Playtest, so you won’t be messing with keys. There is no NDA during this test, so you can chatter and stream to your heart’s content, but everything you do will be wiped ahead of the final launch.