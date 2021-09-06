CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middletown, CT

'Home for me': New Middletown cops continue family traditions

By Cassandra Day
newmilfordspectrum.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIDDLETOWN — As the police department swore in six new officers last week, it was a particularly momentous occasion for two longtime law enforcement families. Among those who joined the department on Friday was Kelsey White, 22, daughter of Sgt. Brian White, and granddaughter of the late former officer Douglas White. He retired in the early 1990s after 20 years on the force, and died in July 2020.

www.newmilfordspectrum.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Torrington, CT
City
Hartford, CT
City
Wallingford, CT
Middletown, CT
Society
Local
Connecticut Society
City
Newington, CT
City
Meriden, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
City
Branford, CT
City
Middletown, CT
Middletown, CT
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Sgt#Le Moyne College#Mpd#Southern State University#Post University#Orange
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Relationships
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

Los Angeles school board to vote on student vaccine mandate

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles board of education is expected to vote Thursday on whether to require students 12 and older to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus to attend class on campus in the nation’s second-largest school district. The proposal, scheduled for discussion at a special afternoon...
Posted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
Posted by
CNN

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis files emergency appeal on school mask mandates

(CNN) — Lawyers for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have filed an emergency appeal with the First District Court of Appeals in Florida in hopes of halting school mask mandates while the case goes through the court system. DeSantis' lawyers argue they "have a high likelihood of success on appeal. Therefore,...
ABC News

Elizabeth Holmes drawn as villain, underdog as trial begins

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Prosecutors and defense attorneys sketched dueling portraits of fallen Silicon Valley star Elizabeth Holmes as her trial got underway Wednesday, alternatively describing her as a greedy villain who faked her way to the top and as a passionate underdog whose spent years trying to shake up the health care industry.
Virginia StatePosted by
NBC News

Ty SeiduleTrump praise for Robert E. Lee's statue in Virginia shows how far this 'hero' has fallen

How the mighty have fallen. Or in this case, how far the enormous statue of Robert E. Lee has fallen from its high perch over Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia. On Wednesday, the Confederate general’s statue took one final, ignoble ride out of the state capital. Despite former President Donald Trump's ridiculous protests to the contrary, Lee’s reputation today seems to mirror his statue: cut to pieces.
Posted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
ElectionsPosted by
Fox News

The New York Times defends Gavin Newsom against recall, slams 'broken' process: 'Vote no'

The New York Times' editorial board made clear Thursday upon which side the liberal paper stands when it comes to next week's recall election in California. Writing in an editorial, the board argued that California voters should vote "no" on recalling first-term Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, not because of his performance, but because the state's current system for recalling a governor "is so broken," and the risk that a "fringe," "ragtag" Republican receiving only a plurality of votes might take his place.

Comments / 0

Community Policy