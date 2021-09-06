CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

How Long Do Cats Live?

By Ellen Gutoskey
Posted by 
Mental_Floss
Mental_Floss
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As much as you might believe your own beloved cat is superior in every way to other people’s pets, there’s a very slim-to-nonexistent possibility that yours is an immortal being. And while it’s never fun to think about living for decades without your four-legged sidekick nearby, it is good to prepare yourself for that inevitability.

www.mentalfloss.com

Comments / 50

Mental_Floss

Mental_Floss

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Mental Floss delivers smart, fun and shareable content in an upbeat and witty environment. An encyclopedia of everything, we answer life’s big questions and uncover stories so interesting our readers absolutely must share them.

 https://www.mentalfloss.com/section/shopping
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Old Cat#House Cats#Animals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Petspawtracks.com

How long can you leave a cat alone? Not as long as you think

Your cat might appear fiercely independent, but if you need to be away from home for a while, that doesn’t necessarily mean that your cat can spend long periods alone. Cats can spend hours alone quite happily, but extending that time by days can be stressful and upsetting for your cat, even if he seems to do just fine without you around. If you’re planning a vacation, a work trip, or any other occasion that will keep you out of the home, then it’s also important to plan for your cat’s care and companionship. This can help keep your cat both safe and happy, and it will give you better peace of mind during your time away.
PetsHello Magazine

3 most loving dog breeds for companionship and beating loneliness

If lockdown taught us anything, it's the importance of companionship. As more and more people faced months of isolation alone, over 3 million households in the UK became pet owners since March last year. It's no secret that dogs make the perfect four-legged companion – and their love goes beyond...
Petscrossroadstoday.com

Meet the least obedient dog breeds

When it comes to obedience, a variety of factors can affect a dog's disposition. Training quality and duration, environmental factors, and the individual puppy personalities are all major contributors—but how much can a dog's breed and genetic makeup come into play?. In 1994, neuropsychological researcher Stanley Coren sought to compile...
Petspetmd.com

Why Does My Cat Lick Me?

When I adopted Bambu, my adorable orange kitty with arguably the world’s poofiest tail, I was immediately taken aback by the extent of her licking. I left all of our snuggle sessions with my hands, arms, and face covered in kitty saliva. Like many other cat parents, I set out...
AnimalsPosted by
CatTime

What Is Caterwauling? Why Do Cats Caterwaul?

Cats purr, chirp, and occasionally, they make a weird sound that seemingly defies description. It is a mix between a yowl and a whine, but cat-like. It is a drawn-out moan that sounds melodramatic. This is called caterwauling. The post What Is Caterwauling? Why Do Cats Caterwaul? appeared first on CatTime.
Petstheleadernews.com

How to keep your home from smelling like you have pets

We have two cats and a dog and, between the litter box and the dog bed, our house stinks! We love our pets so much, but we don’t love the odors that they cause. Any tips for keeping our house from smelling like an animal shelter?. Sick of the smells...
Animalspetmd.com

Why Do Dogs Eat Cat Poop?

So your dog comes over, wagging their tail furiously, and eager for some kisses. But then you notice a few crumbles of cat litter stuck in the fur around your dog’s mouth, and you immediately know what has happened. Your dog has been raiding the litter box again. Gross, right?
Petscountryliving.com

The 5 dog breeds that make the best companions

Research from the PDSA and YouGov has found that 26% of UK adults have a dog, ammassing to an estimated population of 9.6 million dogs in the UK in total. That's a lot of dog lovers and their four-legged friends. To celebrate International Dog Day 2021, Perfect-Pet Books has taken...
PetsPosted by
Best Life

Never Bring These Plants Into Your Home If You Have Pets

Plants are the perfect piece of decor to add some color to your space and liven up any room. It's not just about aesthetics, though. Plants have a number of benefits, from calming your mood to improving air quality. But that doesn't mean all greenery is created equal: There are a handful of common house plants that can be toxic for your pets. Read on to make sure you're keeping your furry friends protected by not purchasing any of these for your home.
PetsPosted by
Parade

25 Mixed-Breed Dogs That Will Have You Ready To Adopt Your Next Fur Baby

With over 300 different types of mixed-breed dogs, there’s sure to be a choice for every fluffy companion lover. You can find them at any shelter or rescue, as these pups defy description and come in a multitude of different sizes, colors, and patterns. They’re not all mangy-looking mixed-breed dogs either, trust us—when one adorable breed mates with another adorable breed, you end up with one pretty darn cute mixed-breed dog. It’s science!
AnimalsPosted by
Mental_Floss

Why Are Small Dogs So Anxious All the Time?

This post originally appeared on Salon by Matthew Rozsa. Happy little dogs are popular punchlines in Hollywood. In There's Something About Mary, an annoying Border Terrier is repeatedly injured as the characters engage in slapstick antics, until the dog requires a full body cast. In the live-action Scooby-Doo movie, the diminutive Scrappy-Doo was so obnoxious that the rest of the group ultimately casts him out. Beyond the world of cinema, comic sketches mocking celebrities who carry Chihuahuas in their purses more often than not comment on the dogs' vocal behavior.
AnimalsPosted by
Y-105FM

Ranking the 63 Smartest Dog Breeds

Dog owners passionately defend their dog breed of choice, but is your precious poodle really smarter than a Labrador retriever?. It's time to put those weekly dog park arguments to rest. If you're looking for a definitive answer to the question of whether or not your pup is smarter than the average dog, then author and professor of canine psychology Stanley Coren's 2006 book, "The Intelligence of Dogs," is an excellent reference point. It's widely accepted among the community of canine devotees as an accurate representation of the trainability and overall intelligence of breeds recognized by the American and Canadian Kennel Clubs.
AnimalsCoeur d'Alene Press

Cat of the people makes headlines

Who knows what does it — what takes the same and makes it new. Maybe it’s something in the air or in the heart that gives a little nudge and says, “Why not this?”. Cosmic, divine or whim of the moment, it struck Grey Kitty. He’s become a walking cat.
PetsPleated-Jeans.com

Dogs Raised With Cats Act A Little…Different (50 Pics)

If you can’t decide whether to get a cat or a dog, get yourself a dog that acts like a cat. They say cats and dogs are inherently different, but these dogs are challenging that theory. I like cats and dogs, but if I came home to my dog standing...
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

This Is the Most Expensive Dog Breed, According to Data

Nothing brings the kind of pure joy to a dog owner like the sight of their pup wagging their tail, overjoyed that their favorite person is finally home—whether they've been gone five minutes or five days. We cherish all the special moments we share with our pets and love to laugh at all the bizarre things they do. But all cherished memories definitely don't come without a cost, especially if you own one of the most expensive dog breeds of 2021.
Petsparentherald.com

6 Dog Breeds That Are Perfect For Kids

Dogs make excellent friends for children. They're not just fun to play with but having a pet can teach your children to be more responsible. In addition, dogs provide excellent companionship, and if you have an only child, a dog is a perfect pet to help them feel less lonely. There are various variables to consider while selecting a dog for your family. The age group of your kids will largely determine this option since you must also consider your child's well-being. What breed you choose for your family will also be influenced by your lifestyle. For example, some breeds are known for their high energy levels, while others are known for being protective of children. Playfulness is also taken into account. Finally, remember that whatever breed you choose, you'll have to train both your dog and your kids about how to interact with each other to ensure your children's safety. To help you narrow down your options, we've selected six dog breeds that are ideal for kids.
Petssouthgatv.com

Pet of the Day – Baby

DOUGLAS, GA – Looking for a calm, cuddly companion? Here she is! This is Baby, a 9 year old Shih Tzu mix. Baby was surrendered to animal control; her human fell on hard times and could no longer care for her. Though Baby is an older dog, she is still...

Comments / 0

Community Policy