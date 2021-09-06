CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

Lake long time baseball coach Greg Wilker retiring

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter coaching baseball 37 years at Lake, Greg Wilker is stepping down, but he will continue on as an assistant varsity football coach. Wilker’s career record stands at 644-351 and he is the 15th winningest baseball coach in Ohio High School Athletic Association history. Wilker was inducted into the Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in January, 2016.

