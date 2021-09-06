Lake long time baseball coach Greg Wilker retiring

Help us in welcoming our new Head Baseball Coach, George Nessmith. Coach Nessmith has over 20 years of coaching experience at the high school level. His coaching career started in Hillsborough County as a Varsity assistant, initially at Armwood HS then eventually moving to Bloomingdale HS. After transferring with the military down to South Florida he continued coaching at Hialeah-Miami Lakes as the head JV and Varsity assistant. Once a new high school was built (Cypress Bay HS in Weston, FL, the largest high school in Florida with 6,500 students), he became the head JV coach and varsity assistant. He was part of the 2004 State Championship team in 2004. He then ascended to the Head Coach at Cypress Bay in 2006 and finished with a 20-6 record. As a career military army officer, Coach Nessmith was re-activated to active duty following the 2006 season and was assigned to South Korea. His next assignment took him to Vicenza, Italy where he was the varsity assistant for the Vicenza High School team, that team placed in the European Championship four of the five years he coached the team. After 40+ years of government service as a military officer and as a DoD Army civilian, he has retired in the Brooksville area. Coach Nessmith stated, “I’m excited to get started and look forward to bringing the baseball program back to championship form. After being part of a State Championship Baseball team here in Florida, I know what commitment it takes from each and every member of the team to establish a successful program. I look forward to meeting the players and the challenge ahead.”