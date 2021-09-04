Club Together

A night of musical excellence showcasing the freshest & most underground sounds around in 'All Things House' including a live PA from R3V3S & Becka. Paid just under £39 for two tickets for the house event. Turned up about 45 mins after event started and hung around for about half hour. Was still pretty quiet, only a handful of people on the dance-floor and the music was average. The crowd wasn’t our kind of vibe so went upstairs to check out the other floors and there were bars and seating with a lack of atmosphere, no other dance areas and a different vibe to what we were after. We left and went to a different event and had an awesome night - probably won’t go here again for this type of event. Wanted more trainers and casual vibes, definitely wasn’t that type of crowd.