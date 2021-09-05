CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical Science

Correction of mitochondrial dysfunction in the complex rehabilitation of COVID-19

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 5 days ago

Zh Nevrol Psikhiatr Im S S Korsakova. 2021;121(8):25-29. doi: 10.17116/jnevro202112108125. OBJECTIVE: To study the effectiveness of a course of intravenous administration of cytoflavin in combination with a standard rehabilitation program for post-COVID fatigue syndrome caused by mitochondrial dysfunction. MATERIAL AND METHODS: The dynamic examination of 45 patients with post-COVID syndrome...

www.docwirenews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#In Therapy#Covid 19#Fatigue Syndrome#Depression#Cytoflavin Daily#Hdrs#The Asthenic Status Scale#Pmid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Medical Science
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Medical Scienceearth.com

Is a heartburn drug secretly saving COVID-19 patients?

A common heartburn drug has become a potential candidate for treating COVID-19. Recent studies were launched after experts noticed a surprising pattern in medical records from the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in Wuhan, China. Many of the elderly patients that managed to survive the infection in Wuhan had...
SciencePosted by
UPI News

Study: Long-used cholesterol drug may help fight severe COVID-19

A drug that lowers cholesterol might help save hospitalized patients with COVID-19, a new, small Israeli study suggests. Researchers at Hebrew University of Jerusalem noted that COVID-19 causes a big buildup of cholesterol, which results in inflammation in cells. In lab experiments, they found that the cholesterol-lowering drug fenofibrate, marketed...
Public HealthHealthline

My Experience with the Third COVID-19 Vaccine Dose and Rheumatoid Arthritis

I was pleasantly surprised when the third dose became available and felt relieved when I received the dose with no unforeseen complications. Like many people with rheumatoid arthritis (RA), I take immunosuppressive medications to stop my immune system from attacking healthy cells in my joints (aka to control my disease activity).
Diseases & TreatmentsGenetic Engineering News

New Driver of Inflammation in Obesity Uncovered

A new mouse study led by researchers at the University of Chicago (UChicago) and Indiana University demonstrates that a protein called elF5A is necessary for driving inflammation in macrophage cells in obesity. Blocking DHPS, the enzyme that modifies and activates elF5A, led to reduced inflammation and improved glucose control in mice.
Public Healthsouthfloridareporter.com

Common Hypertension Drug May Help Treat Severe COVID-19

Approximately 14–33% of individuals with a SARS-CoV-2 infection develop severe illness, and about two-thirds of those with severe illness develop ARDS. ARDS involves injury to the lung tissue due to inflammation and the accumulation of fluid in the alveoli, the air sacs in the lungs where the exchange of gases occurs with blood vessels.
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Why do people with diabetes develop severe COVID-19?

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, clinicians have noted that certain patients are at especially high risk of developing severe illness or dying from coronavirus infection. Type 2 diabetes—a condition affecting more than 10 percent of the U.S. population— is one of the main risk factors for severe COVID-19 illness. New research from U-M uncovers why this might be and offers hope for a potential therapy.
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Rheumatoid arthritis drug combined with standard of care may help reduce mortality for hospitalized COVID-19 patients

Hospitalized patients with COVID-19 who received the rheumatoid arthritis drug baricitinib, in combination with the standard of care including corticosteroids, died less often than those receiving only the standard of care, according to a study released this week in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine. The study, led by principal investigators E....
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Mitochondrial dysfunctions in neurodegenerative diseases: role in disease pathogenesis, strategies for analysis and therapeutic prospects

Neural Regen Res. 2022 Apr;17(4):754-758. doi: 10.4103/1673-5374.322430. Fundamental organelles that occur in every cell type with the exception of mammal erythrocytes, the mitochondria are required for multiple pivotal processes that include the production of biological energy, the biosynthesis of reactive oxygen species, the control of calcium homeostasis, and the triggering of cell death. The disruption of anyone of these processes has been shown to impact strongly the function of all cells, but especially of neurons. In this review, we discuss the role of the mitochondria impairment in the development of the neurodegenerative diseases Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s disease. We highlight how mitochondria disruption revolves around the processes that underlie the mitochondria’s life cycle: fusion, fission, production of reactive oxygen species and energy failure. Both genetic and sporadic forms of neurodegenerative diseases are unavoidably accompanied with and often caused by the dysfunction in one or more of the key mitochondrial processes. Therefore, in order to get in depth insights into their health status in neurodegenerative diseases, we need to focus into innovative strategies aimed at characterizing the various mitochondrial processes. Current techniques include Mitostress, Mitotracker, transmission electron microscopy, oxidative stress assays along with expression measurement of the proteins that maintain the mitochondrial health. We will also discuss a panel of approaches aimed at mitigating the mitochondrial dysfunction. These include canonical drugs, natural compounds, supplements, lifestyle interventions and innovative approaches as mitochondria transplantation and gene therapy. In conclusion, because mitochondria are fundamental organelles necessary for virtually all the cell functions and are severely impaired in neurodegenerative diseases, it is critical to develop novel methods to measure the mitochondrial state, and novel therapeutic strategies aimed at improving their health.
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Research interrupted: The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on multiple sclerosis research in the field of rehabilitation and quality of life

Mult Scler J Exp Transl Clin. 2021 Aug 26;7(3):20552173211038030. doi: 10.1177/20552173211038030. eCollection 2021 Jul-Sep. BACKGROUND: The COVID-19 pandemic has likely had a negative impact on rehabilitation and quality of life (QoL) research in multiple sclerosis (MS). METHOD: We explored perceived barriers to research among 87 researchers, representing 18 countries, both...
EducationNews Channel Nebraska

COPD Education: Most Common Conditions and Symptoms

Originally Posted On: COPD Education: Most Common Conditions and Symptoms (candrugstore.com) COPD is a leading cause of death across the world. Unlike other conditions such as heart disease, the incidences of COPD are still increasing. In the US, it accounts for 726,000 hospitalizations and 1.5 million Emergency Room visits every year.
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Is Circulating Serum Magnesium Associated with a Risk of VTE in White Men?

A study assessed the association between serum magnesium, trace element involved in processes that regulate cardiovascular function, and venous thromboembolism (VTE) has not been previously investigated. We aimed to assess the prospective association of serum magnesium with the risk of VTE. “In this study, researchers measured serum magnesium using atomic...
Diseases & TreatmentsGenetic Engineering News

New Genetic Risk Factors for Osteoarthritis Uncovered

Osteoarthritis is the most common form of arthritis. Some people call it degenerative joint disease or “wear and tear” arthritis and it occurs most frequently in the hands, hips, and knees. There are no curative treatments available and further understanding of disease cause is needed. Now, an international team of researchers led by Helmholtz Zentrum München report they have discovered new genetic risk factors for the disease and identified high-value drug targets.
Sciencedocwirenews.com

X-Linked Agammaglobulinemia and COVID-19: Two Case Reports and Review of Literature

Pediatr Allergy Immunol Pulmonol. 2021 Sep;34(3):115-118. doi: 10.1089/ped.2021.0002. Introduction: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has listed primary immunodeficiency disorders as being predisposed to severe coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). However, patients affected with X-linked agammaglobulinemia (XLA) have shown contrary results. In this study, we present 2 boys in late adolescence from south India with XLA who were infected with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), as well as a review of cases reported in the literature. Case Presentation: Two patients with XLA had been diagnosed late and were started on regular immunoglobulin prophylaxis only during adolescence. Both of them had developed bronchiectasis, an irreversible suppurative lung disease. However, both patients made an uneventful recovery without the need for artificial ventilation or convalescent plasma. Conclusion: Successful outcomes of patients with XLA and COVID-19, except for delayed recovery, from our experience and from global reports are intriguing and the role of B cell depletion is being studied as well. Further research and clinical experience are necessary to fully elucidate the reasons for these observations.
Sciencecbs19news

Research into mitochondria may help in treating non-communicable diseases

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Some new findings made by a University of Virginia School of Medicine researchers could lead to better treatments for several diseases, including Alzheimer's and diabetes. According to a release, these findings have to do with how the human body ensures the proper function of the...
Sciencedocwirenews.com

A bifluorescent-based assay for the identification of neutralizing antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern in vitro and in vivo

J Virol. 2021 Sep 8:JVI0112621. doi: 10.1128/JVI.01126-21. Online ahead of print. Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) emerged at the end of 2019 and has been responsible for the still ongoing coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. Prophylactic vaccines have been authorized by the United States (US) Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the prevention of COVID-19. Identification of SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibodies (NAbs) is important to assess vaccine protection efficacy, including their ability to protect against emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern (VoC). Here we report the generation and use of a recombinant (r)SARS-CoV-2 USA/WA1/2020 (WA-1) strain expressing Venus and a rSARS-CoV-2 expressing mCherry and containing mutations K417N, E484K, and N501Y found in the receptor binding domain (RBD) of the spike (S) glycoprotein of the South African (SA) B.1.351 (beta, β) VoC, in bifluorescent-based assays to rapidly and accurately identify human monoclonal antibodies (hMAbs) able to neutralize both viral infections in vitro and in vivo. Importantly, our bifluorescent-based system accurately recapitulated findings observed using individual viruses. Moreover, fluorescent-expressing rSARS-CoV-2 and the parental wild-type (WT) rSARS-CoV-2 WA-1 had similar viral fitness in vitro, as well as similar virulence and pathogenicity in vivo in the K18 human angiotensin converting enzyme 2 (hACE2) transgenic mouse model of SARS-CoV-2 infection. We demonstrate that these new fluorescent-expressing rSARS-CoV-2 can be used in vitro and in vivo to easily identify hMAbs that simultaneously neutralize different SARS-CoV-2 strains, including VoC, for the rapid assessment of vaccine efficacy or the identification of prophylactic and/or therapeutic broadly NAbs for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection. IMPORTANCE SARS-CoV-2 is responsible of the COVID-19 pandemic that has warped daily routines and socioeconomics. There is still an urgent need for prophylactics and therapeutics to treat SARS-CoV-2 infections. In this study, we demonstrate the feasibility of using bifluorescent-based assays for the rapid identification of human monoclonal antibodies (hMAbs) with neutralizing activity against SARS-CoV-2, including variants of concern (VoC) in vitro and in vivo. Importantly, results obtained with these bifluorescent-based assays recapitulate those observed with individual viruses demonstrating their feasibility to rapidly advance our understanding of vaccine efficacy and to identify broadly protective human NAbs for the therapeutic treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

Comments / 0

Community Policy