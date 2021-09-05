About the causes and therapy of depressive disorders in COVID-19

Zh Nevrol Psikhiatr Im S S Korsakova. 2021;121(8):87-92. doi: 10.17116/jnevro202112108187. Brief information about the causes of depressive disorders in COVID-19 and general strategies of their treatment is presented. According to the biopsychosocial model of the development of mental diseases, depressive disorders in COVID-19 develop due to the toxic effect of the coronavirus on nervous system and other organism systems, possible side-effects of COVID-19 therapy, the psychogenic effect of excessive and inaccurate information about the coronavirus infection and the consequences of its spread, adverse social changes during the pandemic. If infection with the SARS-CoV-2 did not develop, depressive disorders may arise due to psychogenic information and negative social influences. If coronavirus infection is present, depressive disorders can manifest during the acute period of COVID-19 and after recovery from COVID-19. Depressive disorders may occur for the first time in a patient with COVID-19 or infection can aggravate depression that has been in remission. Care should consistently include psychosocial activities, psychocorrection and psychopharmacotherapy. For the prevention of onset of depressive disorders, it is better to implement social-hygienic and psychological-pedagogical measures. Psychotherapy and psychopharmacotherapy become more important in the development of clinically expressed depressive disorders.