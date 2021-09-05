CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

About the causes and therapy of depressive disorders in COVID-19

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 5 days ago

Zh Nevrol Psikhiatr Im S S Korsakova. 2021;121(8):87-92. doi: 10.17116/jnevro202112108187. Brief information about the causes of depressive disorders in COVID-19 and general strategies of their treatment is presented. According to the biopsychosocial model of the development of mental diseases, depressive disorders in COVID-19 develop due to the toxic effect of the coronavirus on nervous system and other organism systems, possible side-effects of COVID-19 therapy, the psychogenic effect of excessive and inaccurate information about the coronavirus infection and the consequences of its spread, adverse social changes during the pandemic. If infection with the SARS-CoV-2 did not develop, depressive disorders may arise due to psychogenic information and negative social influences. If coronavirus infection is present, depressive disorders can manifest during the acute period of COVID-19 and after recovery from COVID-19. Depressive disorders may occur for the first time in a patient with COVID-19 or infection can aggravate depression that has been in remission. Care should consistently include psychosocial activities, psychocorrection and psychopharmacotherapy. For the prevention of onset of depressive disorders, it is better to implement social-hygienic and psychological-pedagogical measures. Psychotherapy and psychopharmacotherapy become more important in the development of clinically expressed depressive disorders.

www.docwirenews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Disorders#Depression#Covid 19#In Therapy#Hygienic#Psychopharmacotherapy#Pmid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Mental HealthPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Cause of Depression, According to Science

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's 2019 National Health Interview Survey, 4.7 percent of adults over the age of 18 experience regular feelings of depression, with about 1 out of every 6 adults will have depression at some time in their life. While everyone experiences sadness on occasion, how is depression different, who is most likely to get it and what is the number one cause? Read on to learn everything you need to know about depression—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Mental Healthverywellhealth.com

What Is Conversion Disorder?

Conversion disorder, also called functional neurological symptom disorder, is a psychiatric condition in which a person has neurological symptoms, like paralysis or blindness, with no physiological cause. People with conversion disorder are not faking their illness. While there may be no identifiable cause to conversion disorder, it is a very real psychiatric condition that is often preceded by a stressful or traumatic event.
Mental Healthorganiclifestylemagazine.com

Pandemic Causes a Surge of Depression and Anxiety

Research shows that depression and anxiety in youth doubled from pre-pandemic levels. As many as one in four adolescents are experienced elevated levels of depression, while one in five adolescents are experiencing elevated levels of anxiety. The study showed that the impact only worsened as the months went on. The...
Rexburg, IDrexburgstandardjournal.com

Postpartum Depression/Anxiety Therapy group to be held Wednesday

While having a baby is considered one of the happiest times for women, new moms often feel out of sorts. They’ll often suffer in silence from a condition they can’t quite explain, says a Rexburg counselor. “Women may ask themselves ‘Why am I not happy right now?’ It could be...
Mental Healthfox10phoenix.com

Study: ‘Reappraisal’ can ease anxiety, depression amid COVID-19 pandemic

A recent study suggests that adopting a new perspective about the COVID-19 pandemic can lift a person out of anxiety and negative emotions brought on by the global crisis. "The COVID-19 pandemic has increased negative emotions and decreased positive emotions globally," the study, published in Nature Human Behaviour, said. "Left unchecked, these emotional changes might have a wide array of adverse impacts."
Mental HealthMedicalXpress

Online talking therapy can help mothers with postpartum depression

A one-day online therapy session can help treat postpartum depression (PPD), says a study led by McMaster University scientists. Researchers ran the online workshops for 403 mothers with PPD between April and October last year, at the height of the pandemic. The research findings were published in JAMA Psychiatry. Lead...
Houston, TXElle

Telling the World About My Bipolar Disorder

Christine Saenz is a 48-year-old human resources manager in Houston, TX. I always knew I was different, but I had no idea why. By the time I was eight, I truly felt like something was wrong with me. I was always a moody kid, needed a lot of alone time, and was picked on by my cousins for being grouchy all the time.
Mental HealthMedical News Today

What to know about 5 sleep disorders

Sleep is essential. Getting a good night’s rest is important for functioning well during the day. However, a number of sleep disorders can affect how much rest a person gets. Most adults need 7–9 hours of sleep each night. There are. for mental and physical health, quality of life, and...
San Antonio, TXKSAT 12

No, monoclonal antibody therapy is not the same as the COVID-19 vaccine

SAN ANTONIO – Texas has 15 infusion centers to help treat eligible COVID-19 patients with monoclonal antibodies before they end up in the hospital. San Antonio’s infusion center reopened on August 9 at the Freeman Coliseum. BCFS runs the facility and confirms more than 1,500 were treated with the therapy by the end of the month.
Public HealthMedscape News

Two More Reports of Functional Neurological Disorder After COVID-19 Vaccine

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. Researchers in the United Kingdom report two cases of functional neurological disorder (FND) that occurred in women in their 30s after they received a COVID-19 vaccine. The report follows an article published earlier this year in...
Public Healthdocwirenews.com

COVID-19 and hospital restrictions: physical disconnection and digital re-connection in disorders of consciousness

Brain Inj. 2021 Sep 8:1-9. doi: 10.1080/02699052.2021.1972335. Online ahead of print. Purpose: The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic forced hospitals to adopt tighter restrictions, the most impacting is no access to visitors. Disorder of consciousness (DOC) due to severe acquired brain injury is a condition needing neurorehabilitation and the role of relatives is essential, hence besides physical “disconnection” digital “re-connection” is crucial. We aimed to assess whether digital communication benefits in patients with DOC, considering the sensorial and emotional deprivation due to the COVID-19 emergency lock-down.Methods: For eleven consecutive patients with DOC admitted to our Intensive Neurorehabilitation Care (mean age: 45; females: 9), two observers registered neurobehavioral changes during a video-calls with their relatives. Heart-rate variability was measured before and during the calls. The video-call was performed by using two displays of different sizes: tablet (T-video-call) and large screen (LS-Video-call).Results: The video-calls impacted on the patients’ vigilance and in the relationship with relatives. Moreover, positively impacted on their relatives. The current results showed significant greater impact on patients during the LS-video-call than when they are exposed to T-video-call.Conclusions: During the COVID-19 pandemic, besides the physical disconnection to stop the contagion spread, a “digital re-connection” is needed for all and especially for fragile population groups as patients with DOC.
HealthPosted by
KFI AM 640

Doctor Warns Why You Should Never Pee In The Shower

There are some people who have no issues with peeing in the shower, and others find the practice absolutely disgusting. Now, a doctor has weighed in and it turns out there is a medical reason why you shouldn't be peeing while you shower. According to Dr. Alicia Jeffrey-Thomas, peeing in...
Weight Lossspring.org.uk

The Common Vitamin That Can Double Weight Loss

50 percent of people are deficient in this vitamin. Having sufficient levels of vitamin D in the body can double weight loss and shed belly fat, research finds. Around half the world’s population is deficient in vitamin D. One study has shown a doubling of weight loss from drinking milk,...
Healthspring.org.uk

A Simple Sign Of Vitamin D Deficiency

Around 60% of people may have a vitamin D deficiency. Muscle fatigue is a common sign of vitamin D deficiency, research finds. Vitamin D is vital for enabling the muscles to work efficiently. Low levels of this vitamin are linked to poor energy and tiredness. Taking vitamin D supplements helped...

Comments / 0

Community Policy