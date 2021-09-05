Clinical manifestations of COVID-19 in children

“Children don’t get as sick with COVID-19” and “only children with comorbidities get very sick from COVID-19” are two statements that have concerned me during the pandemic. They have been used as statements to support loosening COVID-19 prevention measures for children, like wearing masks, and rationalizing arguments opposing vaccinating children against COVID-19. It is true that children, for the most part, do not get as sick from COVID-19. Nevertheless, while they are at low risk, they are not at no risk for severe disease or even death from COVID-19. Additionally, there is merit to the statement that children with comorbidities are affected more severely from COVID-19, but that assertion does not reveal the entire story of children afflicted with adverse sequelae from COVID-19 disease. By minimizing how children are medically affected by COVID-19, the welfare of one of our most vulnerable segments of society is compromised. At the end of the day, our society will be judged by future generations about how it protected one of its most vulnerable groups, its children.