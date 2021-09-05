CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asthenic disorders as a manifestation of chronic fatigue syndrome

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 5 days ago

Zh Nevrol Psikhiatr Im S S Korsakova. 2021;121(8):125-130. doi: 10.17116/jnevro2021121081125. The article explains the changes in terminology and diagnostic criteria for asthenic disorders as manifestations of chronic fatigue syndrome CFS (myalgic encephalomyelitis). Chronic fatigue syndrome is defined as neuroimmune endocrine dysfunction with a purely clinical diagnosis. Probably, viral infections can play a leading role in the pathogenesis. Published diagnostic criteria reveal possible correlations between chronic fatigue syndrome and COVID-19 disease. A promising strategy for the therapy and rehabilitation of patients is the use of smart peptides, a representative of which is the drug cortexin.

