Final Fantasy IV Summons: locations, hidden summon unlocks, & moves

Square Enix is releasing the next piece of the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster set with Final Fantasy IV coming out on September 8th. One of the most classic stories in the entire franchise about love and betrayal, as most western players were introduced to this game as Final Fantasy II on the SNES, and served as an introduction to the series for those who never played the original NES title. Now you can experience it with a ton of upgrades and other content on PC. What's more, Square Enix is currently selling the bundle with 20% off, if you're looking to pick up everything released so far and what's to come. We have the full details below of what FF4 will come with when you purchase it.