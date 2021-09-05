Top 5 Upper West Side Romantic Movie Locations

There is no doubt that the 2021 It is one of the best years for musicals. Despite the fact that in many parts of the world its versions in theater were slowed down due to pandemic, the truth is that their film adaptations invaded the big screens. And it is that at least four of them who had their season in Broadway, now they have their turn in the rooms. It already happened with In The Heights, now available on HBO Max, and will soon arrive Dear Evan Hansen and Tick, Tick… Boom! In December, a highly anticipated production will be talked about.