Top 5 Upper West Side Romantic Movie Locations
There have been many movies and TV shows filmed on the Upper West Side. Here are a few of the neighborhood’s most famous locations featured in romantic movie scenes. This well-known neighborhood landmark at Broadway and West 80th Street has been featured in quite a few movies. Joe comes to Kathleen’s rescue inside Zabar’s in You’ve Got Mail when she has no cash in a cash-only checkout line. And Isaac and Mary admire the gourmet treats on display in Woody Allen’s Manhattan.ilovetheupperwestside.com
Comments / 0