CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

Top 5 Upper West Side Romantic Movie Locations

By Lauren Nicholson
ilovetheupperwestside.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere have been many movies and TV shows filmed on the Upper West Side. Here are a few of the neighborhood’s most famous locations featured in romantic movie scenes. This well-known neighborhood landmark at Broadway and West 80th Street has been featured in quite a few movies. Joe comes to Kathleen’s rescue inside Zabar’s in You’ve Got Mail when she has no cash in a cash-only checkout line. And Isaac and Mary admire the gourmet treats on display in Woody Allen’s Manhattan.

ilovetheupperwestside.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Woody Allen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Upper West Side#Little Manhattan#Central Park West#Westside Restaurant#Apartment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
New York City, NYrew-online.com

Aulder Capital makes $46M bulk condo buy on Upper West Side

New York investor Aulder Capital has acquired 111 condo units at 100 West 93rd Street for $45.625 million. JLL Capital Markets brokered the sale at the 280-unit residential on the Upper West Side on behalf of the seller, ABC Properties, and assisted with the financing for the buyer. Originally built...
Manhattan, NYabc7ny.com

2 hospitalized in shooting on Upper West Side sidewalk

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Two people were hospitalized after being shot on a sidewalk in Manhattan. The shooting happened on 50 W. 105th Street on the Upper West Side around 6:30 p.m. Monday. An 81-year-old man was shot in the right foot and a 45-year-old man was shot...
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

West Side Story: this will be the next Spielberg movie

There is no doubt that the 2021 It is one of the best years for musicals. Despite the fact that in many parts of the world its versions in theater were slowed down due to pandemic, the truth is that their film adaptations invaded the big screens. And it is that at least four of them who had their season in Broadway, now they have their turn in the rooms. It already happened with In The Heights, now available on HBO Max, and will soon arrive Dear Evan Hansen and Tick, Tick… Boom! In December, a highly anticipated production will be talked about.
Manhattan, NYEater

Chic Italian Restaurant La Pecora Bianca Expands to the Upper East Side

La Pecora Bianca to open fifth NYC location on the UES. Italian restaurant La Pecora Bianca is expanding — again — in Manhattan. According to an East Side Feed report, the restaurant’s ownership has just signed a lease for a new spot at 1562 Second Avenue, at 81st Street, on the Upper East Side. The restaurant is slated to open in early 2022.
Manhattan, NYNew York YIMBY |

Foundation Work Begins for 1841 Broadway on Manhattan’s Upper West Side

Foundation work has begun at 1841 Broadway, site of a 24-story residential building on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. Designed by SLCE Architects and developed by Global Holdings Management Group, the 281-foot-tall building will yield 181,319 square feet and 173 units as well as 11,741 square feet of commercial space. Pavarini McGovern, LLC is the general contractor for the project, which will rise at the corner of Broadway and West 60th Street, just north of Columbus Circle and the southwestern corner of Central Park.
TV Seriesilovetheupperwestside.com

An Upper West Sider Reviews “Only Murders in the Building”

By the time “Only Murders in the Building” premiered on September 1, I was already a little burnt out on it. News broke that the show was filming on the Upper West Side in December 2020, and since the cast is lined with A-list celebrities that go by the names of Selena Gomez, Martin Short and true Upper West Sider himself, Steve Martin, this production was sure to garner a lot of attention.
Moviesthewatchdogonline.com

“West Side Story”: The 2021 Adaptation

We’ve all heard of “West Side Story”; the classic, iconic, world-renowned 1957 Sondheim musical with numerous adaptations. Buckle up because we’re about to get another, this time directed by none other than the award-winning director Stephen Spielberg. It’s apparent from the trailer that Spielberg is directing. The haunting, dark feeling,...
Moviestownandcountrymag.com

How to Watch the Original West Side Story

Though the pandemic has kept Broadway dark for close to 18 months, theater-lovers have at least been able to sustain themselves by watching Hamilton at home—and a slew of other big-ticket musicals will soon be getting home releases of their own, including Dear Evan Hansen and Come From Away. But for fans of movie musicals, the biggest date to look forward to is December 10, which will mark the long-awaited release of Steven Spielberg's West Side Story remake.
Moviesskiddle.com

West Side Story presents Summer Of Love

2:00pm til 3:00am (last entry 7:00pm) West Side Story return after a years Hiatus with a bang, bringing you the 3rd Summer of Love Vibes. Info: Due to Circumstances beyond our control . If you have purchased tickets for this event, please check your email or order history for further...
New York City, NYilovetheupperwestside.com

San Juan Hill: The Upper West Side’s Lost Neighborhood

Long before there was the New York City Ballet or Metropolitan Opera at Lincoln Center – before there was a Lincoln Center – there were the dance halls and jazz clubs of San Juan Hill. A hotbed of African-American culture, San Juan Hill gave birth to music and trends that quickly spread across the country. However, when violence and poverty in the neighborhood caught the attention of notorious city planner Robert Moses, it was quite literally wiped off the map.
Politicsilovetheupperwestside.com

UWS Streets Named After Famous People

As one of the most historic neighborhoods in the city, it’s no wonder why the Upper West Side has attracted so many influential people throughout its history. A number of our streets honor artists, actors, musicians and activists who once stayed in this cozy corner of the city. Norman Rockwell...
MoviesPosted by
PennLive.com

‘No Time to Die,’ ‘Dune,’ ‘West Side Story’ and other delayed movies might actually come out this year

NEW YORK (AP) — Filmmaker Cary Fukunaga has been waiting more than a year and a half for the biggest movie of his career, the James Bond film “No Time to Die,” to arrive in theaters. It has been a strange and surreal wait. Months before the much-delayed movie is even released on Oct. 8, the film’s theme song, by Billie Eilish, has already won a Grammy.
Trafficilovetheupperwestside.com

Recent Roadwork Enrages Sleepy Upper West Siders

On Monday, a concerned reader sent us a note detailing what seemed to be major road work taking place around the Upper West Side, especially in the upper 60s and lower 70s. The reader asked if we could “report on what seems to be a gigantic repaving project” which began in the middle of the night on Friday, causing a lot of noise while people were trying to sleep.

Comments / 0

Community Policy