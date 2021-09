Cheba Hut, the Arizona-born sandwich shop that’s designed to appeal to stoners, will soon open three new locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Local franchisee Bhavik Bhakta has inked a deal to bring three new outposts of Cheba Hut to DFW, and first up is Denton. It’s a move that makes sense, considering the average college student’s propensity for weed. As for the two other locations, Bhakta is currently scoping out addresses in North Dallas for the second outpost, but has not yet announced where the third Cheba Hut he’s got planned will set up shop.