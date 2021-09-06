Hockey Mountain High Podcast: Winding Down the Offseason

Listen to “Winding Down the Offseason” on Spreaker. We’re just a week away from the Avalanche’s development camp. JJ and Aarif break down the Avs’ camp roster and discuss some of the more notable names on it. The guys then discuss Jack Johnson’s PTO and where he could slot in on the team if he gets a contract offer. They then get into offer sheets in light of Jesperi Kotkaniemi’s successful new deal with Carolina before predicting who from the Avalanche could be heading to the 2022 Winter Olympics. The show ends with a look back at big stories from the offseason. All that and more on this edition of Hockey Mountain High: Your go-to Avalanche Podcast.