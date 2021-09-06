Florida State marching band delivers stirring rendition of 'Amazing Grace' for Bobby Bowden tribute
Sunday night has brought an emotional season opener to Tallahassee while Florida State pays tribute to legendary coach Bobby Bowden in a variety of ways. At halftime of the game between Notre Dame and Florida State, the FSU marching band produced one particularly stirring tribute. The band spelled out “Bobby” while delivering a beautiful version of “Amazing Grace.”saturdaytradition.com
