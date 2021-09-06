Adell blasts 2 homers in loss to Rangers
ANAHEIM -- It’s evident that Jo Adell is getting more comfortable in the Major Leagues. The former top Angels prospect looks like a totally different player than he did during his rookie season in 2020, and he had a big day at the plate against the Rangers on Sunday afternoon, going 3-for-3 with two homers and one walk in the Halos' 7-3 loss at Angel Stadium. It was Adell’s second career multihomer game, with his first coming against the Mariners on Aug. 29, 2020.www.mlb.com
