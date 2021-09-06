Adell blasts 2 homers in loss to Rangers

Judge went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run and a double in Saturday's loss to the Athletics. Judge was just one triple away from hitting the cycle and provided all the offense the Yankees were able to muster against the A's pitching staff with a two-run blast off Sergio Romo in the top of the ninth. However, his 29th long ball of the campaign wasn't enough to spark a comeback or force extra innings. The towering slugger has posted five straight multi-hit performances and has homered in back-to-back games as well. He's hitting an impressive .346 with eight homers and 24 RBI this month.