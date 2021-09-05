Recycled Energy Saved in Singapore — A Data Analysis Project
Singapore has a new milestone of becoming a zero-waste nation as government is worried about the rising number of waste disposal. At the current pace, the Semakau Landfill will run out of space by year 2035 which is an alarming situation for Singaporeans (towardszerowaste.gov.sg). Making matters worse, Singapore has limited land for building new incineration plants or landfills. The government would like to motivate citizens by sharing the total energy that the combined recycling efforts have saved every year.towardsdatascience.com
Comments / 0