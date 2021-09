ELLENSBURG, Wash - The Central Washington University volleyball team travels to Bellingham to open their first regular season in over a year. For the first time in two years, the 'Cats are making their return to a regular schedule. "We're excited to start a new season. The chance to play alone is exciting enough." Said CWU Head Coach Mario Andaya. The 'Cats last full season was in 2019 where they posted an 18-11 overall record, 13-7 in the GNAC conference. They finished the season 3rd in the GNAC and fell to Cal State San Bernadino in the opening round of the West Regionals.