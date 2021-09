The Pittsburgh Pirates are trending toward another top Draft pick for the season year in a row. Someone had to answer for it. Rick Eckstein was hired as the Pittsburgh Pirates hitting coach during the 2018-2019 offseason. The previous regime hired Eckstein, but he was one of the only key members of the coaching staff to remain with the team after the 2019 overhaul. It was a bit of a surprise, but he also only had one year of work to go on. Also, he was considered to be an up-and-coming hitting coach who stressed some of the newer parts that are more focused on for hitting.