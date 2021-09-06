packers cover mug 9-5

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Courier-Express
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor Packers' Jordan Love, immediate question is how prepared he is to back up Aaron Rodgers. Love completed 68.6% of his passes for 271 yards with one touchdown and one interception during two preseason games. In practice he showed the kind of inconsistency that most young quarterbacks exhibit.

www.thecourierexpress.com

