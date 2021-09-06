CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is It Time We Move On From Under Armour?

By InThroughTheOutDoor
vivathematadors.com
 3 days ago

As I was watching UCLA play LSU last night I noticed something interesting about their football uniforms. I liked them. For years I have really disliked our uniforms along with those of UCLA, Notre Dame, South Carolina, Maryland, California, and others. What do they all common? They were all made by Under Armour. Why did I all of a sudden like UCLA's uniforms? It turns out that their uniforms are now made by Nike and are absolutely awesome.

