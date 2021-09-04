CHRISTINE (MILLER) RAINEY
Christine (Miller) Rainey, age 68, after a long hard battle with Lupus on Saturday, September 4, 2021, of the South Side Slopes. Beloved wife of Randy Rainey. Loving mother of Kira Tester and Erin Theisen. Sister of Debra O'Neill and Paul Miller. Also loved by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Keeping with Christine's wishes there will be no visitations. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lupus Foundation of Pennsylvania, 100 W. Station Square Dr. Ste 1920, Pittsburgh, PA 15219. http://www.lupuspa.org/ Arrangements entrusted to the READSHAW FUNERAL HOME, INC., Carrick. To light a candle in Christine's memory or to send a condolence, visit www.readshawfuneralhome.com.obituaries.dailyiowegian.com
