Detroit Lions update jersey numbers after 53-man roster established

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell believes that he is aware of 80% of the players who will comprise the 53-man roster to start the 2021 NFL season. "I think receiver is really interesting right now. I think the receiver position within itself, for those spots, is very much in play right now. I have a pretty good feel myself of most of the guys. There’s still a few here and there. I would say probably 80% of the roster, of the 53, we have an idea about," Campbell explained. "But there’s still a lot at play at different positions, receiver being one of them.”