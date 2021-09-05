CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Detroit Lions update jersey numbers after 53-man roster established

By Pride Of Detroit
chatsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow that the Detroit Lions have established a 53-man roster, there have been a few extra tweaks to players’ jersey numbers. Oftentimes we see this, as a player who made the team was carrying a number they didn’t particularly want, but their preferred number was carried by a player who didn’t end up making the team. Additionally, the Lions have three new players on their 53-man roster and five new players on their practice squad. Those players have been assigned numbers, as well. Let’s break it down.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jersey#Preferred Number#American Football#The Detroit Lions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

The Lions wide receiver no one can seem to cover at camp

Much of the talk outside of Allen Park about the wide receiver corps of the Detroit Lions has been negative. After all, the team parted ways with the majority of their starters from last season when they kicked off their latest rebuild this offseason. And replaced them with relative unknowns.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Lions QB Jared Goff’s brutally honest response to outside criticism entering 2021 season

Jared Goff finds himself on a new team for the 2021 NFL season after getting traded from the Los Angeles Rams to the Detroit Lions. Goff’s play has taken a step back since leading the Rams to the Super Bowl in the 2018 season, and he has faced plenty of criticism for it. Furthermore, not many people are expecting much from the Lions this season under eccentric first-year head coach Dan Campbell.
NFL49erswebzone.com

What the 49ers Defense Will Do to the Lions Offense Week 1

115 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The Lions don't have much going for them. They had the worst defense in the NFL last season. Their starting wide receivers are Tyrell Williams and someone named Kalif Raymond. And their starting quarterback is Jared Freaking Goff. The 49ers should cruise to a victory Week 1 in Detroit. But despite ...Continue reading.
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Jared Goff has bold goal for first season with Lions

Jared Goff’s confidence has not been dented by his move to the Detroit Lions, and he’s feeling bullish about the team’s prospects in 2021. Goff questioned why the Lions can’t go from worst-to-first and win the NFC North in his first year with the team. “We feel really good,” Goff...
NFLPosted by
AllLions

One Player Lions Will Regret Not Claiming Off Waivers

The Detroit Lions will arguably go into the 2021 NFL season with the weakest receivers group in the entire league. And that's even after Detroit general manager Brad Holmes swung a trade for Denver Broncos wideout Trinity Benson. So, all eyes were on what Holmes & Co. would do on...
NFLFox News

Matthew Stafford takes a not-so-subtle shot at Detroit Lions organization

One of the biggest moves in the NFL during the offseason happened quickly when the Los Angeles Rams acquired Matthew Stafford from the Detroit Lions in exchange for two future first-round picks, a third-round pick and QB Jared Goff. Stafford told ESPN’s Seth Wickersham what the ultimate goal is now...
NFLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Brawl breaks out at Detroit Lions training camp

Near the beginning of Detroit Lions training camp, we reported that a fight broke out between rookie WR Amon-Ra St. Brown and rookie DB Ifeatu Melifonwu. Now, as training camp comes to an end, another brawl broke out and this one was a bit more involved. From Detroit Free Press:
NFLPosted by
AllLions

How Jared Goff Can Aid Detroit Lions in Preparations for 49ers

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff certainly has familiarity playing against the San Francisco 49ers. As a result of spending the first five seasons of his career with the Los Angeles Rams, Goff spent numerous hours preparing for the challenging defensive scheme of former 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh. This past...
NFLdetroitsportsnation.com

Detroit Lions sign free agent quarterback

According to reports, the Detroit Lions are signing former Washington Football Team quarterback Steven Montez to their practice squad. Montez played his college ball at Colorado.
NFLYardbarker

All Lions: 53-Man Roster Predictions

The Detroit Lions 53-man roster predictions have been released by many of the team's regular beat writers. Intriguing roster battles and who ends up on the final roster will be determined this weekend by the coaching staff and the front office. Head coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes...
NFLYardbarker

Predicting Which Detroit Lions' Roster Position Is Safe

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell believes that he is aware of 80% of the players who will comprise the 53-man roster to start the 2021 NFL season. "I think receiver is really interesting right now. I think the receiver position within itself, for those spots, is very much in play right now. I have a pretty good feel myself of most of the guys. There’s still a few here and there. I would say probably 80% of the roster, of the 53, we have an idea about," Campbell explained. "But there’s still a lot at play at different positions, receiver being one of them.”
NFLchatsports.com

Detroit Lions announce 9 cuts to start 53-man cutdown

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell announced nine roster moves that have trimmed the team’s roster from 80 players to 71. As previously reported, wide receiver Breshad Perriman was among the first nine cuts, as were cornerback Mike Ford and safety Alijah Holder. In addition to those moves, Campbell announced...
NFLThe Oakland Press

Lions announce 2021 53-man roster

After meeting with general manager Brad Holmes over the weekend, head coach Dan Campbell has his initial group of NFL players to work with heading into the 2021 season. “I thought it was outstanding, really because we really did the deep dive for the most part on Saturday,” Campbell told reporters Monday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy