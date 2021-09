The AFC North is going to be a lot of fun this year as three teams could potentially win the division and the fourth has a young exciting quarterback that could help them spring some upsets if he gets time in the pocket. The Steelers won the division despite a wacky schedule towards the end of the season. Both the Ravens and Browns finished one game behind. Cleveland bolstered their already strong defense, while Baltimore tried to add more weapons for Lamar Jackson. There's definitely going to be some value to be found so let's take a look at the win totals.