Watch: Jack Coan on His Debut as Notre Dame's Quarterback

By Len Clark
247Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNotre Dame Quarterback Jack Coan made his debut a memorable one by tying a school record for most touchdown passes in a game (4) and helping to lead his team to a 41-38 victory over Florida State.

Jack Coan to lead No. 9 Notre Dame against Florida State

When No. 9 Notre Dame opens its season Sunday night in Tallahassee against Florida State, it will have a new quarterback in Jack Coan. But this is by no means Coan's first rodeo. He made 17 starts at Wisconsin from 2018-19, completing 69.6 percent of his passes in 2019 for 2,727 yards with 18 touchdowns and five interceptions.
Take Five: Thoughts On Notre Dame's 2021 Playoff Odds, Jack Coan, Head Coach In Waiting

Five quick Notre Dame takes, ranging from the betting odds to whether defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman will really be their next coach. 1. There is skepticism from some national media that Notre Dame won't win nine games in 2021. The bettors, who almost always know more than big picture media types, like the Irish to make the College Football Playoff. According to OddsChecker.com, 24.6 % of all bets on a team to make the playoff are on Notre Dame. That’s more than any college team. Georgia is second at 13.5% and Iowa State is third at 12.3%. Can someone explain Iowa State? The odds makers don’t agree with the Notre Dame take. The Irish are listed as the 11th most likely team to win the National Championship, according to OddsChecker. Alabama is the favorite.
Tale of the Tape: Starting Quarterbacks - Jack Coan vs. Travis/Milton

Notre Dame and Florida State could present one of the most unique quarterback battles of the first full week of the college football season. The Irish have Jack Coan, a transfer who last saw action as Wisconsin’s starting quarterback in 2019. That year, he completed 69.6 percent of his passes to lead the Big Ten and rank seventh in the nation. He won’t be expected to throw for 200 yards in every game, but he should be able to produce enough to fill the void left by Ian Book.
Drew Brees sees Jack Coan settling in as Notre Dame QB

Jack Coan is Notre Dame’s new starting quarterback, and Drew Brees is NBC’s new quarterback-turned-Notre Dame game analyst. The latter likes what he has seen from and heard about the former leading up to the 2021 season. "I followed Jack, obviously, during his time as starting quarterback for Wisconsin," Brees...
Jack Coan caps first Notre Dame drive with long TD pass to Michael Mayer

Former Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan is making his first start with Notre Dame Sunday night, and he looked right at home on the opening drive. Taking on Florida State in Tallahassee, Coan and the Irish did not need long to find the end zone. The Seminoles did force a 4th-down play, but Notre Dame lined up and went for it.
Notre Dame Gameday: What to Know and How to Watch the Fighting Irish Today

The long, never-ending off-season is finally over tonight. Notre Dame and Florida State square off in primetime on the Labor Day weekend Sunday night showcase matchup. With less than 12 hours to kickoff, here’s a rundown of everything you need to know to get ready for tonight. Countdown to Kickoff.
PODCAST: Notre Dame’s biggest question, Jack Coan, game prediction

BlueandGold.com's Patrick Engel hopped on the radio with Darin Pritchett on WSBT Sportsbeat AM Friday morning. What's the biggest question for Notre Dame heading into Sunday's opener at Florida State? What kind of game will quarterback Jack Coan have in his first start? Is Florida State a threat to upset the Irish? Engel gives his answers and offers a score prediction.
Notre Dame at Florida State: Four players to watch

Welcome to Notre Dame, Mr. Coan, who steps in for someone (Ian Book) who took his school-record 30 wins to the NFL in the spring. Coan has made 18 career starts at quarterback, but this will be his first at Notre Dame as a graduate transfer from Wisconsin. Coan was...
Jack Coan sets new career-high in first start at Notre Dame

Jack Coan has played well in his Notre Dame debut, and the former Wisconsin Badger has a new career-high in touchdown passes for a game. To start the evening, Coan went 4-for-4 on the opening drive with a touchdown. That play went for 41 yards with Coan starting strong out of the gate.

