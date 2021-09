A Sunday morning breakfast and baseball game seemed like pretty much the perfect end of summer day (especially as San Francisco weather acquiesced and it was mid-70s and sunny in the city that usually believes itself to be allergic to sun), but perhaps the end of summer lethargy got to the team as well. The San Francisco Giants fell to the Atlanta Braves, 9-0. This was one of those games where you half-watched through your fingers, never quite expecting the Giants to make a real run for it after falling behind early. Or maybe the kind of game that you want to crumple up into a little paper ball and aim into a trashcan while shouting “Kobe,” except you’ve gotten air resistance all wrong and the ball lands about seven feet out from where it was supposed to go.