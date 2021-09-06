CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Canada battle back to tie USA on the road in World Cup Qualifying

By Waking the Red
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTORONTO, Canada—This Canada team will not be intimidated. The Canadian men’s national team dug in and battled back on Sunday night, coming from behind to earn a valuable point against the United States on the second match day of the final stage of CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

