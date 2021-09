If you’ve seen Brett Young’s almost two-year-old daughter Presley on his Instagram, you can tell she definitely has plenty of personality. However, Brett says her personality usually depends on who’s around her. Like most toddlers, she tends to hide her outgoingness around strangers. “In our house, she’s a ham. You know, she’s very comfortable around us,” says Brett. “But the second you take her around new people for the first time, she kind of retreats a little bit.”