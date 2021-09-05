CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genshin Impact 2.2 Thoma Leaks: Elemental Skill, Burst, Ascension Materials

By Holly Alice Carter
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Genshin Impact 2.2 update is just around the corner, and players are eagerly expecting new characters – like the rumored Thoma. We know for sure that Genshin Impact patch 2.2 is coming out very soon – even with 2.1 gracing our games at the end of August. MiHoYo tends to work on a six-weekly patch schedule, so it is safe to assume that we will see 2.2 within the beginning of October – potentially October 12th. These leaks are all very likely to be real as they are based on information found by dataminers.

