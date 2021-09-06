CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

ESL Pro League Season 14 Playoff Preview

estnn.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA look ahead to fierce competition. The Group Stage of ESL Pro League Season 14 has concluded, leaving 12 teams who will fight to win the trophy in the playoffs. The departure of teams like Astralis, FaZe Clan, G2 Esports and Virtus.pro has changed the landscape of the playoffs. However, in-form teams like Fnatic and forZe are the interesting ones to watch out for. That said, big guns like Heroic, Natus Vincere and Gambit Esports are still the favorites in the league. Let’s look at the Elimination Bracket.

estnn.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#League Esports#Esl Pro League#Esl Pro League Season#Virtus Pro#Gambit Esports#The Group Stage#Groups#Danish#Team Vitality#Og Og#Awper#Natus Vincere Na Vi#Mousesports#Russian#Team Liquid#Furia#Ence#Group A Winning#Bad News Bears#Group D
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
Related
NBANBA

Storylines For The 2021 NBA 2K League Playoffs

BACK ON THE STAGE: The 2021 NBA 2K League Playoffs Delivered by DoorDash will begin tonight at Mavs Gaming Hub in Dallas, marking the first time that the NBA 2K League holds games in person since the 2019 NBA 2K League Finals in New York City. The opening round through the semifinals will be held from Thursday, Aug. 26 through Saturday, Aug.28, and the Playoffs will culminate with the 2021 NBA 2K League Finals Delivered with DoorDash on Saturday, Sept. 4. Games will be simulcast live at 5 p.m. ET each day on the NBA 2K League’s Twitch and YouTube channels, and will also be available on Dash Radio, ESRevolution, eGG Network in Southeast Asia, Loco in India, Sport1 in Europe and Tencent.
Video GamesThe Verge

Overwatch League cancels its in-person playoff events

The 2021 Overwatch League playoffs have hit a slight snag. Yesterday, the League announced it will no longer host live playoff matches in Dallas and Los Angeles. “Due to significant changes in the environment affecting travel for some teams, we’ve decided to pivot away from originally scheduled live events in Dallas and Los Angeles,” the League wrote in a statement on Twitter. “Instead, postseason competition will return to Hawai’i for playoffs.”
Educationonfocus.news

OnFocus Football Season Previews

With Week 2 of the high school football season upon us, we take a second look at area football teams with the collection of our football season previews. Taking a look at our OnFocus Football Seaon Previews. All area teams were offered the opportunity to complete our season preview. ************************************************************************
Combat SportsSherdog

Professional Fighters League 2021 Playoffs: Featherweight

We didn't get there without a little controversy, but the Professional Fighters League 2021 featherweight final will feature two of the promotion’s most prolific and accomplished fighters. The semifinal between No. 1 seed Brendan Loughnane and No. 4 seed Movlid Khaybulaev was characterized by a dominant first two rounds for...
Video Gamesdallassun.com

Coach guerri to stand in for FURIA in ESL Pro League

Coach Nicholas "guerri" Nogueira will stand in for FURIA Esports in ESL Pro League Season 14 when Group D action begins Wednesday. The Brazilian Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team had hoped to insert academy player Andre "drop" Abreu into the lineup, but they were denied an emergency transfer. Plan B was...
Michigan Statechatsports.com

Michigan volleyball season preview

Last season was likely always going to be a tough one for the Michigan volleyball team. The Wolverines, who made five straight NCAA Tournaments from 2015 to 2019, saw the graduation of seven seniors from 2019’s 21-win team, including All-Big Ten First Team setter MacKenzi Welsh, the third-leading assister in program history.
Kelso, WALongview Daily News

League preview: 3A Greater St. Helens League

A 5-2 winter slate put the Thunder at the top of the 3A GSHL ranks, Mountain View doesn’t look like it’ll be going anywhere any time soon. Eighteen starters are back, including Kyle Chen, MV’s Penn State-bound defensive back. Kelso Hilanders. Kelso could have easily gone 4-2 last season if...
Video Gamesestnn.com

Fortnite: FNCS Season 7 Finals Preview — European Edition

ESTNN breaks down the EU FNCS Season 7 Finals. The Fortnite Champion Series (FNCS) in Chapter 2 - Season 7 concludes this weekend with the Season Finals. Teams will go to war for 12 matches across two days for a shot at the $3M USD prize pool and the Axe of Champions. Storylines and conflicts have developed throughout the season, but few are as intriguing as what the European region offers.
FootballLongview Daily News

League Preview: 2B South Division

Jackson Esary is back, as is most of his line, three of his top four receivers, and his backfield mate in tailback Bradey O’Neill. Now the only question is whether the Chinooks can get back to the summit against a stacked schedule. Onalaska Loggers. Still the defending 2B champs after...
Sperry, OKTulsa World

Sperry Pirates Hoping for another playoff chance this season

The Sperry Pirates, under Head Coach Robert Park start the 2021 season with experienced players in all skill positions. Senior Carson Hendrix returns as quarterback this year. Last year, Hendrix has 2,000 total yards. The team will look to the rest of the seniors Nic Ball, Jerry Travis, Jaiden Ruff, Autry Williams, Chayse Cormican, Brayden Tiller, Dawson James, Haylin Butler, and Luke Barnes as leaders.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Overwatch League 2021 playoffs bracket officially set

The Overwatch League’s official 2021 playoff bracket is finally set in stone. When the bracket begins on Sept. 21, fans will get to see grudge matches between cross-region rivals as teams fight for two spots in the Sept. 25 Grand Finals. A few hours after the play-in matches concluded, and...
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Season 2 2021 Americas: Schedule, prize pool, and more

PUBG Mobile Pro League, one of the biggest esports tournaments of the game is currently going on in SEA (Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, and Malaysia/Singapore)and EMEA countries. In the meanwhile, PUBG Mobile has recently announced the PMPL for Americas, which consists of three sub-regions. These subregions are North America, LATAM or Latin America, and Brazil. In this article, we are going to discuss the format, schedule, and prize pool of the PMPL Season 2 2021 Americas.
Washington StateLongview Daily News

League Preview: SW Washington 1B

Naselle might have lost a fair few stars, but at this point, the Comets are reloading, not rebuilding. The Jeff Eaton era may be over, but Kevin McNulty still has Joey Strange and Kolten Lindstrom to lead the way on offense, with Eaton even moonlighting as a defensive coordinator. Winlock...
Video Gamesestnn.com

Fortnite: FNCS Chapter 2 - Season 7 Finals Recap & Results

ESTNN recaps the final leaderboards and storylines from the FNCS Chapter 2 - Season 7 Finals. Fortnite Champion Series (FNCS) Finalists across the game’s seven competitive regions saw their season come to an end today with the Season 7 Finals. For two consecutive days, 33 talented trios had their chance to win a piece of the $3M USD prize pool and the Axe of Champions in-game reward, ultimately cementing them as one of the world’s best trios. However, it would not come without a rollercoaster of emotions.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

NiP eliminate mousesports from ESL Pro League season 14

Ninjas in Pyjamas are through to the ESL Pro League season 14 quarterfinals following their 2-1 victory against mousesports today in the $750,000 tournament’s round of 12. The Ninjas won Ancient, the first map in this CS:GO series, 16-12 and improved their record to 8-4 on the jungle-themed map. Mousesports had a stellar performance on Vertigo (16-6) to tie the series but couldn’t get things going on the T side of Inferno, the decider. NiP were down 8-7 at the beginning of the second half and won all of their CT side rounds to take the map and series.

Comments / 0

Community Policy