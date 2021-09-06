ESL Pro League Season 14 Playoff Preview
A look ahead to fierce competition. The Group Stage of ESL Pro League Season 14 has concluded, leaving 12 teams who will fight to win the trophy in the playoffs. The departure of teams like Astralis, FaZe Clan, G2 Esports and Virtus.pro has changed the landscape of the playoffs. However, in-form teams like Fnatic and forZe are the interesting ones to watch out for. That said, big guns like Heroic, Natus Vincere and Gambit Esports are still the favorites in the league. Let’s look at the Elimination Bracket.estnn.com
