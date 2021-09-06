ESL Pro League Season 14 Playoff Preview

BACK ON THE STAGE: The 2021 NBA 2K League Playoffs Delivered by DoorDash will begin tonight at Mavs Gaming Hub in Dallas, marking the first time that the NBA 2K League holds games in person since the 2019 NBA 2K League Finals in New York City. The opening round through the semifinals will be held from Thursday, Aug. 26 through Saturday, Aug.28, and the Playoffs will culminate with the 2021 NBA 2K League Finals Delivered with DoorDash on Saturday, Sept. 4. Games will be simulcast live at 5 p.m. ET each day on the NBA 2K League’s Twitch and YouTube channels, and will also be available on Dash Radio, ESRevolution, eGG Network in Southeast Asia, Loco in India, Sport1 in Europe and Tencent.