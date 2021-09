Tales of Arise is one of the best Tales games in years and it’s due in part to how uniquely all of the characters play. In previous titles, there was some separation, but everything kind of find samey after a while. In Tales of Arise, that is far from the case as every character brings their own flavor to the gameplay. One of the most intriguing characters is to play as is Shionne as she uses a long-range rifle and Astral Artes as her major form of attack. Playing as Shionne is one of the more challenging things to do in Tales of Arise as she requires very quick reflexes and careful positioning to maximize her potential.