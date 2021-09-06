CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mac Jones Has A Fan In Drew Brees

By Ian Glendon
fullpresscoverage.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCount recently retired Saints quarterback Drew Brees as a fan of Patriots rookie signal-caller, Mac Jones. Brees, now a member of the NFL media, spoke on a conference call this week and, when asked, felt that Jones was the steal of the draft. “It’s probably the guy who is most...

fullpresscoverage.com

Comments / 0

