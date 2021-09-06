Food sharing app OLIO raises $43M Series B, as the world switches on to the food waste crisis – News Brig
For OLIO has now raised a $43million Series B round. The latest round was led by Swedish investment firm VNV Global (the publicly floated fund which has backed Avito, Delivery Hero, Babylon) and New York-based hedge fund Lugard Road Capital / Luxor (an NYC hedge fund with expertise in marketplaces). Existing investors Accel, Octopus Ventures, Rubio, and Jason Stockwood (technology entrepreneur) and Lord Waheed Alli (media entrepreneur and politician). Additionally, DX Ventures, the VC arm of food delivery firm Delivery Hero, is a new highly strategic investor in the round.newsbrig.com
