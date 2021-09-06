CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Nanda Devi

worldatlas.com
Cover picture for the articleMount Nanda Devi is a two-peaked mountain in northern India and the world’s 23rd highest mountain. It is India’s second-highest mountain after Kangchenjunga (shared by Nepal) and the highest mountain located wholly in the country. However, it was the country’s highest mountain before Sikkim became part of India in 1975. Nanda Devi was presumed to be the world’s highest mountain when Nepal was still closed to the world. It rises 7,816 meters above sea level and has a topographic prominence of 3,139 meters, making it the world’s 74th most topographically prominent mountain. The snowmelt and glacier from the mountain feed several streams and rivers, including Rishiganga and Dhauliganga Rivers.

