Mount Nanda Devi

The Republic of Turkey comprises two main peninsulas: the bigger Anatolia on the Asian side and Thrace on the southeast of the Balkan Peninsula, forming European Turkey. These two primary peninsulas have secondary peninsulas extending into the surrounding sea. Anatolia has 14 peninsulas, while two are attached to Eastern Thrace or European Turkey. The Gallipoli Peninsula is one of the two peninsulas extending from the East Thrace (the other peninsula is Catalca Peninsula). It extends southwestwards from the southern part of the southeast Balkans into the Aegean Sea. The Dardanelles Strait separates the peninsula and northwestern Anatolia. As part of Turkey, the peninsula is also called Gelibolu. The peninsula derives its name from the Greek name “Callipolis,” which means “beautiful city.”