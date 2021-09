State transportation officials will host Sept. 2 a virtual project update on the ongoing Rodanthe “jug handle” bridge project. The North Carolina Department of Transportation is raising the highway onto a 2.4-mile bridge that extends over Pamlico Sound between the southern end of the Pea Island National Wildlife Refuge and Rodanthe. The bridge, which is currently under construction, is described as a long-term transportation solution for N.C. 12 and expected to be complete later this year or early 2022.