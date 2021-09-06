Philadelphia Eagles: Jonathan Gannon shares initial thoughts on Kyle Pitts

Arguably the best player in franchise history was traded this offseason in Julio Jones, leaving a massive void, but Terry Fontenot drafted an equally special prospect fourth overall in Kyle Pitts. The former Florida Gator is one of the highest-profile non-quarterback prospects of the past 20 years because of his freakish size and athleticism, but the results will have to speak for themselves. Remember, Julio Jones averaged more yards per game than any other receiver in history, so Pitts has a long way to go to be mentioned in the same breath as a future first-ballot Hall of Famer, but the tangible skill is there to be on that level.