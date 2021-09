Hikers come from near and far to hit the trails throughout Red River Gorge. We talk about this area a lot because it truly is one the best places to hike in the entire region. It has something for everyone, of every skill level, and many are surprised that such a natural gem is tucked into the Bluegrass State. But those who have been to the Gorge know about its beauty and many have also experienced some – or maybe even all – of the Auxier Ridge Trail. This popular loop trail in Red River Gorge is an all around great hike in Kentucky, but keep in mind that it is long and can be challenging. But there are many rewards along the way, including an ice cream-shaped rock that is one of many photo ops on the trail.