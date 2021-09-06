’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’: The Calm Before the Storm (RECAP)

As the new season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way continued with episode two, the reasons behind Ariela’s split from first husband Leandro were dramatically revealed.In the first episode, fans reacted unhappily over Ariela’s decision to invite her ex-husband into the home she shares with her second husband, Biniyam.The couple, who first appeared on the show in season two, are still living together in Ethiopia eight months after welcoming their son, Avi.According to a statement from Discovery, “Their baby bliss is quickly interrupted when Ariela shares the news that Leandro, her ex-husband of ten years, has decided to...