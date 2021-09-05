Fall feel continues this week ahead

Good news! Cold front came through. Cooler drier air is moving into the area. Can you feel it? Lows drop into the low 60s Northshore to mid 60s to low 70s South. Breezy at the Lakefront. Wind NE 15-20 mph. Sunny skies forecast Friday and Saturday. Highs mid 80s to near 90. High pressure moves East and gives us an onshore flow. Humidity goes up Sunday, and so do rain chances. Highs upper 80s. Keep umbrella handy for the first of the week too. This is the anniversary of Hurricane Betsy, and it's the active time of the year in the tropics. Larry is still a hurricane. Mindy is a depression, and there are two areas to watch. One area to watch is in the West Caribbean and has a 30% chance development in the SW Gulf.