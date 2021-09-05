Fall feel continues this week ahead
It has been a dreary end to the weekend, but nicer weather arrives for Labor Day and continues through the rest of the week ahead. Scattered showers will remain around our region through this evening, moving off to the east-southeast. Fortunately for parts of the Bluegrass region, the rain will move out sooner. However, eastern and southeastern Kentucky areas could still see a few light showers remain around through parts of tonight before completely clearing out. Temperatures will stay on the cooler side as we fall through the 60s tonight, with some patchy fog forming overnight.foxlexington.com
