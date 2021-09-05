CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall feel continues this week ahead

By Adam Burniston
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt has been a dreary end to the weekend, but nicer weather arrives for Labor Day and continues through the rest of the week ahead. Scattered showers will remain around our region through this evening, moving off to the east-southeast. Fortunately for parts of the Bluegrass region, the rain will move out sooner. However, eastern and southeastern Kentucky areas could still see a few light showers remain around through parts of tonight before completely clearing out. Temperatures will stay on the cooler side as we fall through the 60s tonight, with some patchy fog forming overnight.

When will leaves start turning this fall in Kentucky?

KENTUCKY, Ky. (FOX 56/WKYT) – It is almost fall in Kentucky and cooler days have given us a nice preview. As summer wraps up here in the Bluegrass, signs of fall are already starting to show up across the state. After a particularly fall friendly spring and summer, vibrant autumn colors look to be on tap this year.

