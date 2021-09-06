When and If earns fastest schooner title
Schooner When and If has claimed the title of fastest schooner to sail the seas at the 37th annual Schooner Festival by one minute. The medium-sized schooner from Key West, Florida, came up in front to clinch this year’s title of fastest schooner with a lapsed time of 1 hour and ten minutes after beating the popular vessel Columbia, a 175-foot steel replica of the famous fishing and racing schooner of the same name, who had a lapsed time of 1 hour and 11 minutes.www.gloucestertimes.com
