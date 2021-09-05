CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fighting to keep New Yorkers in their homes, New York State signs a new eviction moratorium into law

By Cheryl Wills, Debora Fougere
NY1
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week, the U.S. Supreme Court killed off the federal ban on evictions, saying the CDC had overstepped its bounds by preventing landlords from evicting tenants who could not pay their rent because of the financial effects of COVID.That, after they gutted New York State's eviction ban, and put thousands of New York City tenants, many of whom lost their jobs in the pandemic shutdown, at risk of also losing their homes.

