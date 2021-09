The is an old saying in football, "If you have two quarterbacks, you don't have one." It appears, at least at Florida State, they may have that problem. "Two incredible players, also incredible young men," head coach Mike Norvell said of Jordan Travis and McKenzie Milton. "Who they are on the field, I mean, they're play-makers. I think you've seen that throughout the course of their careers. Jordan this past season did some remarkable things through some extreme challenges, dealing with injuries, missed time, continuing to grow and respond throughout that year.