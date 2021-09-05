Superhero movie paves way for Asian representation

Marvel Studios is bringing their first Asian superhero into the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the release of "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" this week. Following in the footsteps of "Black Panther," it's another big step in the right direction when it comes to representation in the blockbuster arena. Not only is Shang-Chi groundbreaking as an Asian superhero, but various elements of Asian culture are also being incorporated into the movie. That's especially important when you consider the unfortunately racist depictions of Asian characters in the pages of Marvel Comics. But a new "Shang-Chi" featurette reveals that this is an authentically Asian superhero movie that will resonate with all audiences.