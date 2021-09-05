CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitewater, WI

Superhero movie paves way for Asian representation

By Dauntae Green
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet ready for a movie that makes new changes to the superhero genre with a full out Asian cast and crazy fighting action sequences with martial arts! Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is a Marvel superhero action packed film with a heartfelt emotional storyline and brilliant cast of well-known actors. The film includes Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Tony Leung Chiu-wai, Michelle Yeoh, Meng’ er Zhang, and Benedict Wong. You can go see the film at the nearby movie theaters like Whitewater Cinema, and others in nearby towns.

